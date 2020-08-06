Andritz launches production line for respiratory masks

ANDR

Austrian engineering group Andritz said on Thursday it has launched a fully automatic production line for respiratory masks.

The line, which adds to a line for surgical masks introduced in April, can be customised to laminate different layers of fabric and includes an interface to the automatic packaging machine, it said.

Producers already operating the line for surgical masks can upgrade it to produce respiratory masks.

