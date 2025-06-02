Is Andritz (ADRZY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Andritz (ADRZY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Andritz is one of 190 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Andritz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRZY's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ADRZY has returned 41% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -3%. This means that Andritz is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Insteel Industries (IIIN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.7%.

For Insteel Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Andritz belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.9% so far this year, so ADRZY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Insteel Industries falls under the Wire and Cable Products industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #36. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Andritz and Insteel Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.

