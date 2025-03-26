Is Andritz (ADRZY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Andritz (ADRZY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Andritz is one of 200 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Andritz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRZY's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ADRZY has returned 25.3% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -2.8%. This shows that Andritz is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is DNOW (DNOW). The stock has returned 30.4% year-to-date.

In DNOW's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Andritz is a member of the Industrial Services industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.8% this year, meaning that ADRZY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DNOW, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #140. The industry has moved -2.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Andritz and DNOW. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

