Is Andritz (ADRZY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Andritz (ADRZY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Andritz is one of 190 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Andritz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRZY's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ADRZY has returned about 44.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 6.7%. As we can see, Andritz is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Greif (GEF) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.1%.

In Greif's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Andritz belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.6% so far this year, so ADRZY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Greif falls under the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #30. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.3%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Andritz and Greif. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

