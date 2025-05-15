Is Andritz (ADRZY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Andritz (ADRZY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Andritz is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 190 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Andritz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRZY's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ADRZY has gained about 42.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -1.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Andritz is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Insteel Industries (IIIN). The stock has returned 37% year-to-date.

In Insteel Industries' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 34.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Andritz belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.4% this year, meaning that ADRZY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Insteel Industries belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #14. The industry has moved -4% year to date.

Andritz and Insteel Industries could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Andritz (ADRZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.