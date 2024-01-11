Andrew Tate To Crypto Investors: 'I Told You To Join…When BTC Was $19K'

Controversial Kickboxer Andrew Tate on Thursday sent a message to his audience, emphasizing the missed opportunities and poor decision-making habits that plague many in the cryptocurrency space.

What Happened: Tate said on X, “I’d tell you all about Crypto. I’d tell you exactly where you could go to get expert opinions and play the game at a Master’s level. But you wouldn’t listen. The truth is, You are a loser. Like most people.”

I'd tell you all about Crypto.I'd tell you exactly where you could go to get expert opinions and play the game at a Master's level.But you wouldn't listen.The truth is,You are a loser. Like most people.You think you're a genius, you think you know everything.You…

— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 11, 2024

His remarks come in the wake of significant market movements and the volatility that characterizes the cryptocurrency sector. Despite offering guidance through his platform, THE REAL WORLD, Tate suggests that his advice falls on deaf ears.

“You continue to LOSE at the game, or play and BARELY win,” Tate said in a tweet.

Reflecting on past recommendations, Tate recounted, “I told you to join THE REAL WORLD when BTC was $19k. I told you to join THE REAL WORLD Crypto campus especially when BTC was 26k. We are now at 46k.”

See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals

Why It Matters: In November, Tate contrasted the business approaches of two figures in the cryptocurrency industry, Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy and Sam Bankman-Fried of the now-defunct FTX exchange.

Praising the former for his approach to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investment, Tate said, "Michael Saylor is a good example of someone who runs a net-benefit business."

He criticized Bankman-Fried, categorizing his operational approach in a starkly different light by saying he is “a good example of someone who ran a 0-benefit business.”

"One is currently a legend, the other one is in jail," Tate said.

Earlier in September, Tate expressed his anticipation for a pivotal SEC decision regarding Bitcoin ETFs, a topic of significant debate within the financial and regulatory communities. He relayed his expectations saying, “Tate said he expects the SEC's potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $46,050.65 up 0.38% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image source – Shutterstock

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.