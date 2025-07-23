Andrew Priestley Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $850K In Jabil Stock

Andrew Priestley, EVP at Jabil (NYSE:JBL), executed a substantial insider sell on July 22, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Priestley's decision to sell 3,782 shares of Jabil was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $850,950.

Monitoring the market, Jabil's shares up by 2.35% at $226.03 during Wednesday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Jabil

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.The Company derives its revenue from providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused on leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.

Jabil's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Jabil's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 8.7% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Jabil's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.05.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, Jabil faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 42.06 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.87 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Jabil's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 14.33, Jabil could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Jabil's Insider Trades.

