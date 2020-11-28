Andrew Molson Is The Chairman of the Board of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) And They Just Sold 39% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) should probably be aware that the Chairman of the Board, Andrew Molson, recently divested US$153k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$47.12 each. That sale was 39% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Molson Coors Beverage

Notably, that recent sale by Andrew Molson is the biggest insider sale of Molson Coors Beverage shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$46.70. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.00k shares worth US$143k. But insiders sold 3.24k shares worth US$153k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TAP Insider Trading Volume November 28th 2020

I will like Molson Coors Beverage better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Molson Coors Beverage

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Molson Coors Beverage insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$55m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Molson Coors Beverage Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Molson Coors Beverage insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Molson Coors Beverage has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.