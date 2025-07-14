Andrew Hill Dumps 38,000 Johnson & Johnson Shares in Q2 2025 Exit

Key Points The investment advisor sold 38,037 shares for a total of $6.31 million in Q2 2025.

Move removes JNJ from portfolio, freeing capital for other top holdings.

As much as 5.1% of Andrew Hill's assets under management (AUM) were reallocated by the end of the second quarter.

On July 11, 2025, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors, Inc. disclosed it sold out its entire Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) position, totaling $6.31 million in trades.

What happened

According to a July 10, 2025 SEC filing, the firm exited its entire position in Johnson & Johnson during Q2 2025, selling all 38,037 shares for $6,308,131 in reported transaction value. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors no longer holds JNJ shares as of June 30, 2025, based on 13F disclosures.

What else to know

The sale represents a full exit; Johnson & Johnson now accounts for 0% of reported AUM.

The following are Andrew Hill's top holdings, as of June 30, 2025:

SPDR GOLD Shares (GLD): $9.92 million (7.98% of AUM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM): $6.02 (4.84% of AUM).

American Superconductor (AMSC): $5.61 million (4.51% of AUM).

Netflix (NFLX): $5.50 million (4.43% of AUM).

Uber Technologies (UBER): $5.42 million (4.36% of AUM).

Johnson & Johnson closed at $157.69 on July 10, 2025; The stock's 12-month return was. 7.2% (for the period ending 2025-07-10), trailing S&P 500 by 5.4 percentage points

Some more information on JNJ stock: Dividend yield: 3.18%; forward P/E: 14.86 as of July 10, 2025; EV/EBITDA: 11.33; five-year revenue CAGR: 1.6% as of July 10, 2025

JNJ is trading 7.2% below its 52-week high as of July 10, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $379 billion Revenue (TTM) $89.3 billion Net income (TTM) $21.8 billion Dividend yield 3.18%

TTM data as of July 10, 2025.

Company snapshot

Johnson & Johnson offers a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical, medtech, and consumer health products, including brands such as TYLENOL, NEUTROGENA, LISTERINE, and ACUVUE.

The company generates revenue primarily through the development, manufacturing, and global distribution of prescription medicines, medical devices, and over-the-counter consumer health products.

It serves a broad customer base of hospitals, healthcare professionals, retailers, and distributors worldwide.

Johnson & Johnson is a global healthcare leader with a robust presence across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health segments. The company boasts a diversified product portfolio and a global presence. Its trusted brands and long-standing history reinforce its position as a key player in the healthcare industry.

Foolish take

Johnson & Johnson stock's 10% rally in the past six months may have given some investors an opportunity to take some profits off the table, but it remains a core holding for many institutional investors. Johnson & Johnson, after all, is one of the largest healthcare companies in the world with a humongous portfolio, a massive pipeline, and an incredible dividend history, making it a top stock to own for the long term.

To put some numbers to that, pharma and medtech giant generated $88.8 billion in sales and nearly $20 billion in free cash flow in 2024. Its Innovative Medicine segment accounted for 64% sales, with medicines for oncology, cardiovascular, and pulmonary hypertension driving growth. Medtech, its other segment, contributed to the remaining 36% of total sales, with Abiomed and cardiovascular solutions like electrophysiology leading the growth pack.

Importantly, Johnson & Johnson continues to innovate, with 26 of its products crossing the $1 billion-mark in sales in 2024. That's the result of its focus on reasearch and development (R&D). Last year alone, the company spent nearly $50 billion on R&D and acquisitions.

Furthermore, the healthcare giant prioritizes organic growth and free cash flows, and remains committed to paying steady and growing dividends to shareholders. Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King, having increased its dividend for 63 consecutive years.

Glossary

13F assets under management (AUM): The value of securities reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Reallocated: Moving investment capital from one asset or holding to another within a portfolio.

Post-trade stake: The number of shares or value of a position remaining after a trade is completed.

Trailing S&P 500: Indicates performance lagging behind the S&P 500 index over a specified period.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the stock's current price, expressed as a percentage.

Forward P/E: Price-to-earnings ratio calculated using forecasted earnings for the next year.

EV/EBITDA: Enterprise value divided by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; used to value companies.

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate): The average annual growth rate of a value over a specified period, assuming compounding.

Full exit: Selling all shares of a particular security, removing it entirely from a portfolio.

TTM (Trailing Twelve Months): Financial data covering the most recent twelve consecutive months.

Over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products: Medicines and health products sold directly to consumers without a prescription.

Global distribution: The process of delivering products to customers and markets worldwide.

