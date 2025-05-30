Andrew Gelb Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $904K In Fiserv Stock

Andrew Gelb, EVP at Fiserv (NYSE:FI), executed a substantial insider sell on May 29, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv. The total transaction value is $904,320.

Fiserv shares are trading up 0.86% at $160.99 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

About Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Key Indicators: Fiserv's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Fiserv's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 59.59% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.52, Fiserv showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Fiserv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Fiserv's P/E ratio of 28.25 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 4.43 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Fiserv's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.87 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Fiserv's Insider Trades.

