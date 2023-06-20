Andrew Forrest to transfer $3.39 bln stake in Fortescue to his philanthropic foundation

June 21 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals FMG.AX said on Wednesday Executive Chairman Andrew Forrest transferred ownership of 220 million Fortescue shares worth about A$5 billion ($3.39 billion) to Minderoo Foundation.

Minderoo Foundation is the philanthropic foundation of Andrew and Nicola Forrest.

($1 = 1.4732 Australian dollars)

