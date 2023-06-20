News & Insights

Andrew Forrest to transfer $3.39 bln stake in Fortescue to his philanthropic foundation

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

June 20, 2023 — 07:11 pm EDT

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

June 21 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals FMG.AX said on Wednesday Executive Chairman Andrew Forrest transferred ownership of 220 million Fortescue shares worth about A$5 billion ($3.39 billion) to Minderoo Foundation.

Minderoo Foundation is the philanthropic foundation of Andrew and Nicola Forrest.

($1 = 1.4732 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.