Andrew Fisher to Depart Marks and Spencer Board

May 28, 2024 — 10:29 am EDT

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.

Andrew Fisher is set to leave his position on the board of Marks and Spencer Group PLC, effective from July 2, 2024, after serving for nearly nine years. His departure, announced prior to the company’s annual general meeting where he will not seek re-election, comes with the company’s gratitude and best wishes for his future endeavors.

