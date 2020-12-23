Andrew Brown Is The Independent Director of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) And They Just Picked Up 201% More Shares

Those following along with Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Andrew Brown, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$747k on stock at an average price of US$124. That increased their holding by a full 201%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Guidewire Software

Notably, that recent purchase by Andrew Brown is the biggest insider purchase of Guidewire Software shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$127 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Guidewire Software insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 8.00k shares for US$899k. But insiders sold 10.08k shares worth US$1.1m. In total, Guidewire Software insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GWRE Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership of Guidewire Software

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Guidewire Software insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Guidewire Software Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Guidewire Software insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Guidewire Software has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

