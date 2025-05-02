Andrew Berkenfield Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $152K In Equity Lifestyle Props Stock

Andrew Berkenfield, Director at Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS), disclosed an insider purchase on May 1, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Berkenfield made a significant move by purchasing 2,391 shares of Equity Lifestyle Props as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $152,521.

As of Friday morning, Equity Lifestyle Props shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $64.79.

Discovering Equity Lifestyle Props: A Closer Look

Equity Lifestyle Properties is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently has a portfolio of 452 properties across the U.S. with a higher concentration in the Sunbelt region with 38% of the company's properties located in Florida, 12% in Arizona, and 8% in California. Equity Lifestyle targets owning properties in attractive retirement destinations with over 70% of the company's properties either being age-restricted or having an average resident age over 55.

Understanding the Numbers: Equity Lifestyle Props's Finances

Revenue Growth: Equity Lifestyle Props displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 52.57% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Equity Lifestyle Props's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.57.

Debt Management: Equity Lifestyle Props's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.81. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Equity Lifestyle Props's P/E ratio of 33.4 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 8.94 , Equity Lifestyle Props's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.34 reflects market recognition of Equity Lifestyle Props's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Equity Lifestyle Props's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ELS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ELS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.