Andrew Bailey selected as Bank of England governor - FT

Contributor
Akshay Balan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

The Bank of England has chosen former deputy governor Andrew Bailey as its new governor, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/35J0YHC on Thursday.

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has chosen former deputy governor Andrew Bailey as its new governor, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The appointment is set to be announced as early as Friday, the newspaper added.

Bailey currently serves as the head of the Financial Conduct Authority.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Akshay.Balan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 9300, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters