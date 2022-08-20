Andrew Arno Is The Independent Chairman of OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) And They Just Picked Up 123% More Shares

Potential OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman, Andrew Arno, recently bought US$144k worth of stock, paying US$0.96 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 123%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OncoCyte

In fact, the recent purchase by Andrew Arno was the biggest purchase of OncoCyte shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.90. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

OncoCyte insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:OCX Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that OncoCyte insiders own about US$9.0m worth of shares (which is 8.3% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At OncoCyte Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that OncoCyte insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - OncoCyte has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

