Andreessen Horowitz to open its first international office in London

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

June 11, 2023 — 08:52 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz said on Sunday it will establish its first international office in London.

The London office is set to open later this year and will be led by one of the firm's general partners, Sriram Krishnan, it said.

The move by Andreessen, which has made a major foray into crypto funds, comes at a time when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been cracking down on the crypto industry, suing cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase COIN.O and Binance for allegedly breaching its rules.

Andreessen Horowitz's London office will focus on supporting the development of blockchain technologies and startups.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

