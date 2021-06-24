Andreessen Horowitz Rakes In $2.2B for Third Crypto Venture Fund

Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) announced Thursday a whopping $2.2 billion for its much anticipated Crypto Fund III.

The fund was initially rumored to be $1 billion. Later reports put it at $2 billion. The announced amount would suggest now’s a good time to be raising money for crypto investments.

“This fund allows us to find the next generation of visionary crypto founders, and invest in the most exciting areas of crypto,” a16z’s Chris Dixon and Katie Haun wrote in a blog post. “We invest in all stages, from early seed-stage projects to fully developed later-stage networks.”

Related: DeFi Insurance Upstart Risk Harbor Goes Live With $3.25M in Seed Funding

The firm’s last fund, announced in April 2020, started with $515 million in dry powder.

A16z has been among the most active investors in the crypto industry in recent years. As an early investor in Coinbase, it reaped enormous profits for its limited partners when the crypto exchange went public in April.

The a16z announcement also included some hiring news for the Silicon Valley firm, led most notably by the addition of former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official Bill Hinman as an advisory partner. Hinman is best known in crypto circles as the first SEC honcho to classify ether, the native currency of the Ethereum blockchain, as a commodity, not a security.

“As with any new computing movement, crypto has endured a variety of challenges and misconceptions,” a16z wrote. “That’s why we are also bringing together heavy-hitters across several functions to help translate crypto to the mainstream.”

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.