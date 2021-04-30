Andreessen Horowitz plans $1 bln cryptocurrency VC fund - FT

April 30 (Reuters) - Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz is looking to raise a fund of as much as $1 billion to invest in cryptocurrencies and crypto start-ups, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The new fund is aiming to raise between $800 million and $1 billion from investors, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Andreessen Horowitz did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news of the development comes as cryptocurrencies surge in value this year, with a clutch of top-tier firms including Tesla Inc TSLA.O diving into the space.

