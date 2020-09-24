Cryptocurrencies

Andreessen Horowitz Gets FTC OK for Unspecified Coinbase Transaction

Danny Nelson and Zack Seward CoinDesk
Marc Andreessen. (JD Lasica/Flickr Creative Commons)

Andreessen Horowitzâs (a16z) late-stage venture fund has received a green light from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for a transaction involving Coinbase. It is unclear at press time whether the approval is for the fundâs previously disclosed purchase of shares in the cryptocurrency exchange or for a new purchase.

  • The VC giantâs $2 billion fund, Andreessen Horowitz LSV Fund I, L.P, received antitrust clearance from the FTC in a filing dated Sept. 22 involving âCoinbase Global, Inc.â
  • Given that Coinbaseâs $8 billion valuation would represent nearly half of a16zâs $16.6 billion assets under management, itâs extremely unlikely the clearance is for an outright purchase.
  • a16z most recently participated in Coinbaseâs $300 million Series E in October 2018. Its first investment in the crypto exchange came in 2013âs Series B, a round it led.Â 
  • Since a16z already has a stake in Coinbase, itâs likely the FTC clearance is for the firmâs previously disclosed purchases of Coinbase shares, or for a purchase of additional shares. The exchange is reportedly considering going public.
  • A Coinbase spokesperson confirmed that âCoinbase Globalâ is the firmâs parent entity but would not comment further. A spokesperson from a16z declined to comment on the record.
  • Coinbase has had close ties with a16z since at least 2013. The exchange added a16z chief Marc Andreessen as a board observer in August.

