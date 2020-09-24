Andreessen Horowitz Gets FTC OK for Unspecified Coinbase Transaction
Andreessen Horowitzâs (a16z) late-stage venture fund has received a green light from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for a transaction involving Coinbase. It is unclear at press time whether the approval is for the fundâs previously disclosed purchase of shares in the cryptocurrency exchange or for a new purchase.
- The VC giantâs $2 billion fund, Andreessen Horowitz LSV Fund I, L.P, received antitrust clearance from the FTC in a filing dated Sept. 22 involving âCoinbase Global, Inc.â
- Given that Coinbaseâs $8 billion valuation would represent nearly half of a16zâs $16.6 billion assets under management, itâs extremely unlikely the clearance is for an outright purchase.
- a16z most recently participated in Coinbaseâs $300 million Series E in October 2018. Its first investment in the crypto exchange came in 2013âs Series B, a round it led.Â
- Since a16z already has a stake in Coinbase, itâs likely the FTC clearance is for the firmâs previously disclosed purchases of Coinbase shares, or for a purchase of additional shares. The exchange is reportedly considering going public.
- A Coinbase spokesperson confirmed that âCoinbase Globalâ is the firmâs parent entity but would not comment further. A spokesperson from a16z declined to comment on the record.
- Coinbase has had close ties with a16z since at least 2013. The exchange added a16z chief Marc Andreessen as a board observer in August.
Read more: Andreessen Horowitz Doubles Down on Crypto Investments With New $515M Fund
Related Stories
- Uniswap Users Have Claimed $560M-Worth of UNI Tokens in a Week
- EU Proposes Full Regulatory Framework for Cryptocurrencies
- Russian Ministry Wants Citizens to Report Their Crypto Wallet Details: Report
- Crypto Companies Are Lining Up to Work With Us, Says Visa Exec
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.