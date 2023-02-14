Andreessen Horowitz Fund III Now Owns 1.10% of DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN)

Fintel reports that Andreessen Horowitz Fund III has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.05MM shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN). This represents 1.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 8.38MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 87.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.34% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for DigitalOcean Holdings is $36.89. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 27.34% from its latest reported closing price of $28.97.

The projected annual revenue for DigitalOcean Holdings is $756MM, an increase of 41.88%. The projected annual EPS is $1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalOcean Holdings. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 11.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCN is 0.37%, a decrease of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 59,505K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCN is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IA Venture Strategies Fund II holds 7,404K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,172K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing an increase of 30.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 33.33% over the last quarter.

SKYY - First Trust Cloud Computing ETF holds 2,872K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares, representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 15.79% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,461K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares, representing a decrease of 28.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 49.66% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,526K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares, representing a decrease of 13.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 16.38% over the last quarter.

DigitalOcean Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

