Andreessen Horowitz-backed Samsara valued at $12.5 bln as shares rise in debut

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Samsara Inc IOT.N on Wednesday rose 8% above the initial public offering (IPO) price after their debut on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the Andreessen Horowitz-backed enterprise software company at $12.5 billion.

Demand for enterprise software companies has been boosted by a wide adoption of a hybrid working environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the valuations of these companies have surged as big venture capital names bet on their businesses.

Samsara's strong debut comes amid a flurry of major tech listings this year, including those of software firms HashiCorp Inc HCP.O, Toast Inc TOST.N and Freshworks Inc FRSH.O, all of which fetched valuations of more than $10 billion each.

The company, which deploys cloud computing and artificial intelligence to automate business operations, raised $805 million in the IPO by selling 35 million shares.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company opened at $24.9, compared to its IPO price of $23.

Goldman Sachs & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co were the lead underwriters for the offering.

