Andreessen Horowitz-backed Samsara valued at $11.5 bln in IPO

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Andreessen Horowitz-backed Samsara Inc on Wednesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $23 per share, at the upper end of its target range, valuing the software company at $11.5 billion.

Samsara sold 35 million shares in the offering, raising $805 million.

The San Francisco-based company, which was last valued at $5.4 billion after a funding round last year, is also backed by venture capital giant General Catalyst.

Its shares, which will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "IOT", are set to make their market debut later in the day.

The company was founded by Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket, who met as graduate students at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and Allen & Co were the lead underwriters for Samsara's offering.

