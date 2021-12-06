US Markets
Andreessen Horowitz-backed Samsara targets $11.5 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Samsara Inc, backed by venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, is aiming for a valuation of $11.5 billion in a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The software startup is looking to raise up to $805 million in the IPO by selling 35 million shares priced between $20 and $23 per share.

Samsara, which sells subscriptions to its connected operations cloud that allows organizations access to data insights related to their business, was last valued at $5.4 billion during a 2020 funding round.

The San Francisco-based company was founded by Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket, who met as graduate students at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. They had earlier started a company called Meraki, a startup that manages large WiFi networks, which was sold to Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O in 2012 for $1.2 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and Allen & Co were the lead underwriters for Samsara's offering.

The company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "IOT".

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

