Andreessen Horowitz-backed Samsara reveals higher revenue in IPO filing

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Andreessen Horowitz-backed software company Samsara Inc revealed a jump in revenue and a smaller loss on Friday, when it disclosed its finances for the first time ahead of an initial public offering in the United States.

The company, which counts venture capital giant General Catalyst as one its backers, had confidentially filed for a share sale in September.

For the nine months ended Oct. 30, Samsara's revenue jumped nearly 81% to $216.8 million, while net loss narrowed to $102.3 million from $174 million a year ago, its filing showed.

The company has not yet set terms for its share sale, but it could seek a valuation much higher than the more than $5 billion they were last valued at, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The San Francisco-based Samsara had more than 13,000 core customers, as of Oct. 30, ranging from small businesses, state and local governments and global enterprises.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and Allen & Co are the lead underwriters for the offering.

