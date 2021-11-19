Andreessen Horowitz-backed Samsara reveals higher revenue in IPO filing

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Andreessen Horowitz-backed Internet-of-Things company Samsara Inc on Friday disclosed its finances for the first time ahead of a U.S. IPO, revealing a jump in revenue and narrower losses for the nine months ended Oct. 30.

