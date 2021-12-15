Andreessen Horowitz-backed Samsara raises $805 million in IPO

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Samsara Inc said on Wednesday it had priced its initial public offering at $23 per share, at the upper end of its target range, fetching proceeds of $805 million for the Andreessen Horowitz-backed software company.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.