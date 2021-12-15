US Markets
Andreessen Horowitz-backed Samsara raises $805 million in IPO

Niket Nishant Reuters
Sohini Podder Reuters
Samsara Inc said on Wednesday it had priced its initial public offering at $23 per share, at the upper end of its target range, fetching proceeds of $805 million for the Andreessen Horowitz-backed software company.

