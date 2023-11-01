Andra Capital's Haydar Haba: Being In Silicon Valley Is Non-Negotiable

Andra Capital managing partner Haydar Haba has over 25 years of experience in fintech and telecom.

In addition to launching Andra, the Florida Institute of Technology alum is also the founder of IntelePeer, a CaaS market company that revolutionized cloud communication. The company raised over $100 million from Silicon Valley Tier-1 VCs, generated $150 million in annual revenue, and reached a valuation of $1.3 billion.

As the founder and CTO of Telco214, Haba disrupted peer-to-peer communication and international long-distance using Voice over IP, growing the company past $130 million in annual revenue with operations in over 100 countries.

Additionally, Haba led Symetrics in designing, developing, and manufacturing electronic and communication systems for the U.S. government agencies and defense industry prime contractors, which was sold in 1997 to Talk.com.

Attendees at the upcoming Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day event in NYC on Nov. 13 would be wise to take heed of Haba’s tips, advice and ideas.

Tips For Aspiring Investors

"We’re entering the second tech revolution right now, with singularity being the aim. What used to be science fiction is now a reality, and AI is very real. Companies need to adapt AI within their firms to stay competitive," he stated in a recent interview for NASDAQ.

Still, as an investor in breakthrough technology companies like Palantir, SoFi, or Tanium, Haba is aware that, regardless of wealth, getting similar investment opportunities might be challenging for everyday investors.

Thus, he compiled a list of tips for achieving such opportunities for Entrepreneur Magazine.

First, he argues that a physical presence in Silicon Valley is non-negotiable since, even in the current age, over 70% of global tech unicorns still come out from this region.

Haba advises for the following ways of investments but also points out the high risks and complex due diligence required.

Angel Investing: Investors can identify promising opportunities by building a network within the startup ecosystem and attending pitch events. Venture Capital: Investors can partner with professionals with a track record and focus on early-stage and growth-stage companies. The accent is on minimum investment size, long lock-up periods, and fund size. Crowdfunding Platforms: Platforms specializing in raising funds for early-stage startups can offer opportunities, but investors should be cautious about the fraud risk. Secondary Trading Platforms: Platforms like NASDAQ Private Markets may offer shares of quality companies, but investors should pay close attention to valuation assessment.

Finally, while investing in private companies is lucrative, Haba acknowledges it is not easy.

"It must be done after thorough due diligence, company’s potential assessment, understanding the market, and seeking professional advice to mitigate risks," he said.

At Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day & Awards event, Haba will discuss the topic of "Trends, Innovation and Disruption in Investment Management." The conference will enlighten highlights of the current digital asset space. Join Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023, to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions & institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!

