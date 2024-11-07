Andlauer Healthcare price target raised to C$44 from C$43 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Konark Gupta raised the firm’s price target on Andlauer Healthcare (ANDHF) to C$44 from C$43 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
