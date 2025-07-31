Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. Q2 Profit Declines, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$13.45 million, or C$0.34 per share. This compares with C$15.73 million, or C$0.38 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to C$156.60 million from C$161.45 million last year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$13.45 Mln. vs. C$15.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.34 vs. C$0.38 last year. -Revenue: C$156.60 Mln vs. C$161.45 Mln last year.

