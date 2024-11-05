Andino Inversiones Global Issues $3 Million Bonds

Andino Inversiones Global SA (FR:MLAIG) has released an update.
Andino Inversiones Global S.A. has announced a significant second issuance of securitization bonds, valued at $3 million, under its first bond program. The funds are earmarked for capital investments at Jorge Chávez International Airport and debt refinancing. This strategic financial move is backed by a joint guarantee from Andino Investment Holding.
