Andino Inversiones Global Issues $3 Million Bonds

Andino Inversiones Global S.A. has announced a significant second issuance of securitization bonds, valued at $3 million, under its first bond program. The funds are earmarked for capital investments at Jorge Chávez International Airport and debt refinancing. This strategic financial move is backed by a joint guarantee from Andino Investment Holding.

