Andfjord Salmon Showcases Sustainable Aquaculture Success

November 21, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Andfjord Salmon AS (DE:50R) has released an update.

Andfjord Salmon is hosting an operational update and financial results presentation for Q3 2024, highlighting its advancements in sustainable aquaculture. The company has achieved impressive production metrics with a survival rate of 97.5% and is pursuing a significant expansion plan to increase production capacity across multiple sites. This strategic growth underscores Andfjord Salmon’s commitment to leading in sustainable salmon farming.

For further insights into DE:50R stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

