Andfjord Salmon Raises NOK 350 Million in Shares

Andfjord Salmon AS, a Norwegian aquaculture firm, has successfully completed a private placement of 10,606,060 new shares, raising approximately NOK 350 million. The increase in share capital has been officially registered, with the new total capital at NOK 67,619,013. The company is noted for developing a highly sustainable and fish-friendly facility, achieving impressive production metrics in its first cycle.

