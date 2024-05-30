News & Insights

Andfjord Salmon Raises NOK 350 Million in Shares

May 30, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

Andfjord Salmon AS (DE:50R) has released an update.

Andfjord Salmon AS, a Norwegian aquaculture firm, has successfully completed a private placement of 10,606,060 new shares, raising approximately NOK 350 million. The increase in share capital has been officially registered, with the new total capital at NOK 67,619,013. The company is noted for developing a highly sustainable and fish-friendly facility, achieving impressive production metrics in its first cycle.

