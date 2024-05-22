News & Insights

Andfjord Salmon AS Launches Major Private Placement

Andfjord Salmon AS (DE:50R) has released an update.

Andfjord Salmon AS is set to expand its production capacity and ramp up biomass through a private placement of new shares, aiming to raise between NOK 300 to 350 million. The funding round has attracted significant pre-commitment from major investors, including High Liner Foods and the company’s largest shareholder, Jerónimo Martins Agro-Alimentar. The raised capital will also support general corporate purposes, with the final offer size and share allocation to be determined after an accelerated bookbuilding process.

