Andfjord Salmon Advances in Facility Expansion

November 28, 2024 — 01:33 am EST

Andfjord Salmon AS (DE:50R) has released an update.

Andfjord Salmon is making significant progress in its Kvalnes facility expansion at Andøya, Norway, with waterway infrastructure nearing completion and pool construction advancing steadily. Despite reporting a third-quarter loss due to ongoing development, the company is on track to increase its production capacity, aiming for a future output of 40,000 tonnes of salmon.

