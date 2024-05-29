Andfjord Salmon Advances Expansion and Raises Capital

Andfjord Salmon AS (DE:50R) has released an update.

Andfjord Salmon AS is advancing on schedule with the Kvalnes expansion, aiming to boost its production capacity to 40,000 tonnes by 2030, following a successful NOK 350 million equity raise and strategic collaborations to supply post-smolt. The company’s innovative ‘post-smolt’ strategy is expected to increase EBIT by 15-25% while improving cash flow and offering environmental benefits. Despite these developments, Andfjord Salmon reported an operating loss of NOK 17 million in the first quarter of 2024.

