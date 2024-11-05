Andfjord Salmon Advances Aquaculture Expansion in Norway

Andfjord Salmon AS (DE:50R) has released an update.

Andfjord Salmon is progressing well with its land-based aquaculture facility at Kvalnes, Norway, nearing 85% completion of its tunnel infrastructure, which supports future salmon production. The company is also expanding its production capacity to 8,000 tonnes by 2025 with the addition of new pools and a harbor area. This development marks a significant step towards Andfjord’s long-term ambition to increase production capacity across its facilities.

