Andersons Inc. Shares Close the Day 26.8% Lower - Daily Wrap

Andersons Inc. (ANDE) shares closed today 26.8% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 35.4% year-to-date, up 76.8% over the past 12 months, and up 64.4% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $53.21 and as low as $49.84 this week.

Shares closed 35.3% below its 52-week high and 53.7% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 7.6% lower than the 10-day average and 24.0% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.8.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Materials industry sector today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 47.8%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 172.8%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 52.8% higher than the average peer.

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

