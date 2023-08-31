Andersons (FRA:AKG) Price Target Increased by 15.23% to 57.61

The average one-year price target for Andersons (FRA:AKG) has been revised to 57.61 / share. This is an increase of 15.23% from the prior estimate of 50.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.51 to a high of 62.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.75% from the latest reported closing price of 48.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Andersons. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKG is 0.15%, an increase of 5.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 33,063K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,210K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,264K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKG by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,100K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares, representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKG by 949.69% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,077K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,000K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 828K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKG by 36.81% over the last quarter.

