ANDERSONS Earnings Results: $ANDE Reports Quarterly Earnings

ANDERSONS ($ANDE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $1.36 per share, beating estimates of $0.94 by $0.42. The company also reported revenue of $3,123,140,000, beating estimates of $2,771,595,000 by $351,545,000.

ANDERSONS Insider Trading Activity

ANDERSONS insiders have traded $ANDE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH E MCNEELY (Group President - ANI) sold 2,382 shares for an estimated $113,685

ANDERSONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of ANDERSONS stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ANDERSONS Government Contracts

We have seen $25,998,714 of award payments to $ANDE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

