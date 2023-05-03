Andersons Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ANDE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.48, changing hands as low as $36.55 per share. Andersons Inc shares are currently trading off about 13.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANDE's low point in its 52 week range is $29.35 per share, with $46.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.78.

