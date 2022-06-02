Andersons Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ANDE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.69, changing hands as high as $39.20 per share. Andersons Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANDE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.20 per share, with $59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.57.

