Andersons (ANDE) to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

The Andersons ANDE is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results after the closing bell on Nov 7.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANDE’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $160 million, suggesting a 3.7% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 9 cents per share, which suggests an 80% improvement from the year-ago quarter's actual. The consensus estimate for earnings for the to-be-reported quarter has moved up 13% over the past 30 days.

Q2 Results

In the last reported quarter, Andersons reported a year-over-year decline in both revenues and earnings. While earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same.



Andersons’s earnings have outpaced the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while coming in line in the other two quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%.

Factors to Note

The company’s Trade segment is expected to have benefited from the strong momentum in its merchandising businesses. Also, recent investments in food and pet food ingredients are likely to have contributed to the segment’s results in the third quarter.



The Renewables segment’s results are expected to reflect strong ethanol crush margins in the quarter. Improved efficiency at its production facilities with improved ethanol and corn oil yield and lower costs are expected to have contributed to earnings. The merchandising businesses, including renewable diesel feedstocks, continue to deliver solid earnings on higher volumes and strong co-product values.



The Nutrient & Industrial segment’s results in the third quarter are likely to reflect higher demand for fertilizer and specialty liquid products backed by improving farm income.

What our Zacks Model Indicates

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Anderson is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: ANDE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Price Performance

Andersons’ shares have gained 41.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 0.6% growth.



