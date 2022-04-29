Andersons (ANDE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

The Andersons ANDE is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 3 after the closing bell.

Q4 Performance

In the last reported quarter, Andersons’ earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates and improved year over year. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 323.2%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.82 billion, suggesting growth of 7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share, suggesting growth of 43.5% from the prior-year quarter’s number. The earnings estimate has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

Factors to Note

Andersons is likely to have benefited from solid agriculture product margins on rising commodity and fertilizer prices, tight supply and solid inventory in first-quarter 2022. Strong demand and tight global grain supply are driving demand for U.S soybeans, which is aiding the company in fulfilling the growing demand for global vegetable oil and domestic renewable diesel production. These factors are likely to have contributed to the company’s first-quarter performance.



The company’s Trade business includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities. The segment is likely to have benefited from continued merchandising opportunities throughout the first quarter and the recently acquired Southwest U.S. feed merchandising profit centers. A good harvest, additional agricultural supply chain businesses, increased commodity prices and strong elevation margins in core grain assets might have driven the segment’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



The Renewables business produces ethanol and co-products through its five co-owned and fully consolidated ethanol production facilities and purchases and sells ethanol and ethanol co-products. The segment is expected to have benefited from high ethanol production demand for corn in the first quarter of 2022. However, the segment might have been impacted by lower seasonal crush margins in the first quarter.



The Plant Nutrient business manufactures and distributes agricultural inputs, primarily fertilizer, to dealers and farmers along with turf care and corncob-based products. High demand and strong margins in the agricultural and industrial product lines, stemming from higher fertilizer prices and farmer income, are likely to have aided the segment’s performance in the first quarter. Order book remains strong for the new planting season due to producer concerns over input pricing and raw material availability.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Andersons this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for ANDE is 0.00%.



The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Price Performance

Andersons’ shares have gained 76.9% in the past year compared with the industry's rally of 18.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

