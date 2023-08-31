Andersons (ANDE) Price Target Increased by 15.63% to 62.90

The average one-year price target for Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) has been revised to 62.90 / share. This is an increase of 15.63% from the prior estimate of 54.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.22% from the latest reported closing price of 51.89 / share.

Andersons Declares $0.18 Dividend

On June 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.74 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 received the payment on July 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $51.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.52%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 6.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Andersons. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANDE is 0.15%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.52% to 33,063K shares. The put/call ratio of ANDE is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,210K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,264K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,100K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares, representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 949.69% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,077K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,000K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 828K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 36.81% over the last quarter.

Andersons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.