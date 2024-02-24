Andersons (ANDE) Price Target Increased by 10.81% to 69.70

The average one-year price target for Andersons (NasdaqGS:ANDE) has been revised to 69.70 / share. This is an increase of 10.81% from the prior estimate of 62.90 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.13% from the latest reported closing price of 52.75 / share.

Andersons Declares $0.19 Dividend

On December 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 2, 2024 received the payment on January 22, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $52.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 6.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Andersons. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANDE is 0.14%, a decrease of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 35,513K shares. The put/call ratio of ANDE is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 2,315K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares, representing an increase of 39.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 35.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,127K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 11.43% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,640K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 26.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 8.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,004K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 886K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 91.56% over the last quarter.

Andersons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.