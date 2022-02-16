Andersons (ANDE) Earnings & Sales Top Estimates in Q4, Up Y/Y

The Andersons, Inc. ANDE reported record adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 in fourth-quarter 2021, indicating a year-over-year surge of 104%. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents. Robust agricultural markets contributed to the upbeat results.



Including one-time items, the company reported EPS of 95 cents in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 52 cents.

Operational Update

Revenues in the fourth quarter went up 51% year over year to $3,783 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,626 million.



Cost of sales increased 51% to $3,589 million from $2,384 million posted in the prior-year quarter. Gross profit moved up 56% year over year to $194 million. Gross margin expanded to 5.1% in the quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s 4.9%.



Operating, administrative and general expenses were up 10.6% year over year to $110.9 million. The adjusted operating profit was $53 million in the fourth quarter compared with $26 million in the comparable period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was a record $131 million in the December-end quarter compared with $72 million in the comparable period last year.

Segment Performance

The Trade segment’s revenues climbed 41% year over year to $2,782 million. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $27 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 7.8%.



The Renewables segment’s revenues came in at $767 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $374 million. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $27 million against the prior-year quarter’s operating loss of $3.5 million.



The Plant Nutrient segment reported record revenues of $234 million, up 50% from the prior-year quarter’s tally. It reported a record operating profit of $16 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $3 million.

Financial Performance

Andersons reported cash and cash equivalents of $216 million at the end of 2021, up from $29 million reported at the end of the prior year. The company’s long-term debt was $600 million in 2021 compared with $886 million in 2020.

2021 Performance

Andersons reported an adjusted EPS of $2.89 in 2021 against the loss of 4 cents per share in the prior year. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76. Including one-time items, the bottom line came in at $2.94 compared with 17 cents in 2020.



Sales were up 58% year over year to $12.6 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.5 billion.

Price Performance

Andersons’ shares have gained 49.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 7.7%.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Andersons currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Commercial Metals Company CMC Albemarle Corporation ALB and AdvanSix Inc ASIX. While CMC and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ASIX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Commercial Metals has a projected earnings growth rate of 62% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMC's current fiscal year earnings has been revised upward by 23% over the past 60 days.



Commercial Metals beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 13.1%. CMC’s shares have surged around 61% in a year’s time.



Albemarle has an expected earnings growth rate of 56.2% for the current year. ALB's consensus estimate for the current year has been revised 8.9% upward over the past 60 days.



Albemarle beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.1%. ALB shares have gained around 38% in a year.



AdvanSix has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASIX’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 3.2% in the past 60 days.



AdvanSix beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 46.9%. ASIX has appreciated around 63% in a year.

