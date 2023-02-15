Andersons (ANDE) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q4

The Andersons, Inc. ANDE reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 98 cents in fourth-quarter 2022, marking a year-over-year fall of 14%. However, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents.



Including one-time items, the company reported EPS of 44 cents in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 95 cents.

Operational Update

Revenues in the fourth quarter went up 23.6% year over year to $4,677 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,564 million.



Cost of sales increased 25.6% to $4,507 million from $3,589 million posted in the prior-year quarter. Gross profit fell 12.4% year over year to $170 million. The gross margin reduced to 3.6% in the quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s 5.1%.



Operating, administrative and general expenses were up 14.3% year over year to $136 million. The adjusted operating profit was $50 million in the fourth quarter compared with $53 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $104 million in the December-end quarter compared with $130 million in the prior-year period.

Segmental Performance

The Trade segment’s revenues rose 30.3% year over year to $3,625 million. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $52 million, suggesting a year-over-year surge of 92.6%.



The Renewables segment’s revenues were $798 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $767 million. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $12 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s operating profit of $27 million.



The Plant Nutrient segment reported revenues of $255 million, up 9% from the prior-year quarter’s level. It reported an operating profit of $2 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $16 million.

Financial Performance

Andersons reported cash and cash equivalents of $115 million at the end of 2022, down from $216 million reported at the end of the prior year. The company’s long-term debt was $493 million in 2022 compared with $600 million in 2021.

2022 Performance

Andersons reported an adjusted EPS of $4.05 in 2022 compared with $2.89 per share in the prior year. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49. Including one-time items, the bottom line was $3.46 compared with $2.94 in 2021.



Sales were up 37.4% year over year to $17.3 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.2 billion.

Price Performance

Andersons’ shares have lost 5.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 9.5%.



