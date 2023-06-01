Anderson Energy (TSX:AXL) Price Target Increased by 7.09% to 0.65

The average one-year price target for Anderson Energy (TSX:AXL) has been revised to 0.65 / share. This is an increase of 7.09% from the prior estimate of 0.60 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.42 to a high of 0.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.45% from the latest reported closing price of 0.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anderson Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXL is 1.52%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.67% to 6,400K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 6,400K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 0.09% over the last quarter.

