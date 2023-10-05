Anderson Energy (TSX:AXL) Price Target Increased by 28.97% to 40.90

The average one-year price target for Anderson Energy (TSX:AXL) has been revised to 40.90 / share. This is an increase of 28.97% from the prior estimate of 31.71 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13,309.92% from the latest reported closing price of 0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anderson Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXL is 2.13%, an increase of 40.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 6,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 6,500K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 40.79% over the last quarter.

